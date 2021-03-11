Majorca Bike Challenge 2022

ADDITIONAL OVERSEAS CHALLENGE ADDED led by Velindre Patron and Wales and Lions Legend, SAM WARBURTON!

After an incredible response to our first Majorca bike ride, which filled with 80 riders in just two weeks, we are really pleased to let you know that we have managed to arrange another Majorca bike ride! This additional challenge for 50 riders will be led by Velindre Patron Sam Warburton and will take place between 20th April – 25th April 2022.

Entry details and further information are available below

Join us on this spectacular long weekend of riding! Conquer Majorca’s epic mountain climbs and descents, stunning coastline, rural flats and pass through sleepy Spanish villages peppered with orange groves. We have a 3-day 390KM road ride challenge through stunning scenery, with some very tough climbs including an attempt on the Sa Calobra climb made famous by the training rides of Team Sky and Geraint Thomas!